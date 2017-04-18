Detectives investigating shooting death of young man as homicide in River Oaks
Officers responded just after midnight to the 5100 block of Penrod Court, about six miles northwest of downtown Fort Worth, where they found Carlos Pizzaro dead inside the kitchen of his home with an apparent gunshot wound. No suspects were located at the scene, said Lt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|14 hr
|connieb
|292
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|Apr 18
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|Apr 18
|tessa
|1
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 17
|Greg Sandler
|14
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 12
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC