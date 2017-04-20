Death row inmate Erick Davila's case will be heard at the U.S. Supreme Court Monday, April 24, 2017.

The now-nine justices of the U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments Monday morning in the Texas death penalty case of a Fort Worth man who killed a 5-year-old and her grandmother during a children's birthday party. The issue before the court in the case of 30-year-old death row inmate Erick Davila focuses on a legal distinction between ineffective lawyering in the trial court and during state appeals.

