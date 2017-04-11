Continue reading Robber fatally shot Fort Worth man in the head for his debit card, police say

Continue reading Robber fatally shot ...

A Terrell man has been charged with capital murder after a Fort Worth man died from injuries sustained during a home-invasion robbery last month, and police released new details about the crime. James Earnest Floyd Jr., 50, has been held at the Dallas County Jail since Wednesday on a charge of aggravated kidnapping and a parole violation.

