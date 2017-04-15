Continue reading Briefly in the Arts

Marta Frey-Clark, a University of North Texas doctoral student and teaching fellow in music education, has won the 2017-18 Perry R. Bass Fellowship . To apply for the award, Frey-Clark had to submit a curriculum vitae, a recording of a performance by one her choirs, a scholarly article that was published and a video of her teaching.

