Continue reading Briefly in the Arts
Marta Frey-Clark, a University of North Texas doctoral student and teaching fellow in music education, has won the 2017-18 Perry R. Bass Fellowship . To apply for the award, Frey-Clark had to submit a curriculum vitae, a recording of a performance by one her choirs, a scholarly article that was published and a video of her teaching.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denton Record-Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 12
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Apr 9
|Tracey
|290
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Apr 8
|George Soros
|2
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Jessica
|13
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC