Construction Begins on $450M Arena in Fort Worth
Construction was underway in early April on a new $450 million arena - called the Fort Worth Multipurpose Arena - next to the Will Rogers Memorial Center in the city's Cultural District. The public-private partnership with ties to Fort Worth billionaire Ed Bass will fund the 14,000-seat arena development, which, upon completion, will host the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo performances.
