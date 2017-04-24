Construction Begins on $450M Arena in...

Construction Begins on $450M Arena in Fort Worth

Read more: Construction Equipment Guide

Construction was underway in early April on a new $450 million arena - called the Fort Worth Multipurpose Arena - next to the Will Rogers Memorial Center in the city's Cultural District. The public-private partnership with ties to Fort Worth billionaire Ed Bass will fund the 14,000-seat arena development, which, upon completion, will host the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo performances.

