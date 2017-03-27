Constable charged with abuse of woman

Married Texas constable charged with abuse of his ex-girlfriend after he was 'caught putting a tracking device on her car' A married Texas constable who has been accused of continuously abusing a woman has been arrested for a second time after he was allegedly seen putting a tracking device on her vehicle. Charles Hunt, the Precinct 1 constable, from Parker County near Fort Worth was first arrested on in February after his girlfriend of four years told authorities that he had assaulted her so many times she couldn't remember all of them.

