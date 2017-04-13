Circle Theatre Announces Finalists for 2017 High School Playwriting Project
Finalist Carroll Perry talks to Director Alan Shorter during the 2015-2016 High School Playwriting Project's public reading last year. A public reading of the four finalist plays will take place at 3pm on Sunday, May 7th at Circle Theatre.
