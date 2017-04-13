Circle Theatre Announces Finalists fo...

Circle Theatre Announces Finalists for 2017 High School Playwriting Project

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: BroadwayWorld.com

Finalist Carroll Perry talks to Director Alan Shorter during the 2015-2016 High School Playwriting Project's public reading last year. A public reading of the four finalist plays will take place at 3pm on Sunday, May 7th at Circle Theatre.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea... Apr 12 Nancy Pelosi 2
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Apr 9 Tracey 290
News Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s... Apr 8 George Soros 2
Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City... Apr 5 CoachJeffTFW 1
Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08) Apr 2 TV TECH 85
Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13) Apr 1 Jessica 13
News Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07) Mar 26 Non of your busin... 4
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Tornado
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,657 • Total comments across all topics: 280,304,735

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC