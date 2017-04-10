Martin High School junior Carmen Regina was crowned Miss Cinderella on Saturday night before a capacity crowd at the Arlington Convention Center Grand Ballroom in the 57th edition of the Cinderella Charity Ball. Disney Pixar's Cars 3 "Road to the Races" Tour runs Friday, April 7, 2017, through Sunday, April 9, 2017, at the Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.