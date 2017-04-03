Candidates vie for four Fort Worth school board seats
Eight candidates are competing for four seats on the Fort Worth school district's Board of Education in the May 6 election. Candidates are vying for four-year terms in Districts 4, 7, 8 and 9. There is no election for the District 1 post because no one filed to run against the incumbent, board President Jacinto "Cinto" Ramos Jr. Trustee Matthew Avila is not seeking re-election in District 8, which includes Paschal High School, South Hills Elementary and Rosemont Middle.
