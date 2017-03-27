Briggs Freeman Sothebya s Internation...

Briggs Freeman Sothebya s International Realty | Top Producer

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

With more than $15 million sold last year, Carley J. Moore is recognized as Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty's 2016 Top Individual Producer in Fort Worth. It was a remarkable year for the agent - who not only exceeded her professional goals but also welcomed her first child.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13) 18 hr Jessica 13
News Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s... Mar 30 John Wiley Price 1
News Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07) Mar 26 Non of your busin... 4
Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12) Mar 26 KillahBanshee 7
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Mar 24 Steph 30
Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas... Mar 23 KidsObstacleChall... 1
News Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea... Mar 22 JAMESEY 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,594 • Total comments across all topics: 280,003,189

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC