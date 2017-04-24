Booze With a View: The 12 Best Rooftop Patios in Dallas-Fort Worth
If you can find a seat on HG Sply's patio at sunset, you can join in on a sunset toast. Dallas is pretty damn flat, topographically speaking, so any sort of elevation that can be achieved while drinking seems to be intriguing to Dallasites, which is why so many new restaurants and bars are investing heavily in rooftop patios.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Mon
|Mike Good
|12
|Rodeo farts smell so good!
|Apr 22
|Moo Farts
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Apr 20
|connieb
|292
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|Apr 18
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|Apr 18
|tessa
|1
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 17
|Greg Sandler
|14
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Apr 12
|Nancy Pelosi
|2
