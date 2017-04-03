Bill Paxton, a Fort Worth original, remembered with laughter and tears
Brent Hyder, a longtime friend of Bill Paxton , began a celebration of the Fort Worth actor's life Thursday night by welcoming everyone to the memorial. And that's exactly what the private event at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth turned out to be: a tear-stained farewell to a hometown boy made good, from the people who knew him best.
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City...
|Apr 5
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08)
|Apr 2
|TV TECH
|85
|Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13)
|Apr 1
|Jessica
|13
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|Mar 30
|John Wiley Price
|1
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Mar 26
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
