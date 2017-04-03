Bill Paxton, a Fort Worth original, r...

Bill Paxton, a Fort Worth original, remembered with laughter and tears

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Brent Hyder, a longtime friend of Bill Paxton , began a celebration of the Fort Worth actor's life Thursday night by welcoming everyone to the memorial. And that's exactly what the private event at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth turned out to be: a tear-stained farewell to a hometown boy made good, from the people who knew him best.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City... Apr 5 CoachJeffTFW 1
Beware of Clay Cooley Automotive (Apr '08) Apr 2 TV TECH 85
Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13) Apr 1 Jessica 13
News Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s... Mar 30 John Wiley Price 1
News Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07) Mar 26 Non of your busin... 4
Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12) Mar 26 KillahBanshee 7
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Mar 24 Steph 30
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,227 • Total comments across all topics: 280,136,532

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC