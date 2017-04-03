Beto Oa Rourke, the Democrat challeng...

Beto Oa Rourke, the Democrat challenging Ted Cruz for U.S. Senate, heads to Fort Worth

15 hrs ago

O'Rourke, the El Paso Democrat challenging Republican Ted Cruz for his U.S. Senate seat next year, is holding a meet and greet from 10-11:30 a.m. Sunday at Fort Worth's Chimera Brewing Company, 1001 W. Magnolia Ave. "I'm doing my best to be in every county in Texas and I'm excited to be in Tarrant," he said. "I want to listen and understand what's on people's minds."

Fort Worth, TX

