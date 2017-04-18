Ballet Concerto's 36th Annual Summer ...

Ballet Concerto's 36th Annual Summer Dance Concert Comes to Fort Worth, Texas

Margo Dean, founder and artistic director of Ballet Concerto Inc., a Fort Worth institution that has presented an annual free-to-the-public, fully-staged professional dance production each June since 1981, has announced that the company's SUMMER DANCE CONCERT performances will move from Trinity Park to The Heart of the Ranch at Clearfork adjacent to the Trinity River and a part of the Clearfork Developments in near Southwest Fort Worth.

