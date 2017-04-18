Army veteran killed in motorcycle wre...

Army veteran killed in motorcycle wreck loved being a grandpa

Next Story Prev Story
30 min ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Arsenio Vega loved spending time with his six grandchildren, who affectionately called him "wello" - an attempt at abuelo , the Spanish word for grandfather. The 55-year-old Army veteran from Euless died in a crash while riding his motorcycle in Fort Worth on Easter Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06) Tue Victim 112
Melrose ave home Tue tessa 1
Review: 3 Dimension Smokeshop & Gifts (Apr '13) Mon Greg Sandler 14
News Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea... Apr 12 Nancy Pelosi 2
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Apr 9 Tracey 290
News Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s... Apr 8 George Soros 2
Huge Opportunity! Begins 4/25/17 in Haltom City... Apr 5 CoachJeffTFW 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Iran
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,430,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC