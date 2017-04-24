America Gardens plants its flag in the West 7th area

For just beyond the modest facade of America Gardens lies one of the most kinetically jubilant patio-restaurants to open in Fort Worth in recent memory. America Gardens - part of the Syn Group hospitality chain that includes its nearby West 7th sibling, Social House - has already become one of the neighborhood's biggest magnets for a variety of patrons, from spiffily suited business types and parents with kids to students with money to spare, along with a healthy gaggle of young professionals dressed to impress.

