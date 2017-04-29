A mix of Mexican and American lives in Fort Worth Opera's powerful,...
With Latinos nearing 40 percent of the population of Texas, arts organizations as well as politicians need to be cultivating new connections. The Museum of Fine Arts Houston and Houston Grand Opera are way ahead of their Dallas counterpoints in these initiatives.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|greg "racer" allen
|19 hr
|just wondering
|1
|Fort Worth Woman Found Dead in Upscale Home Nea...
|Fri
|Al Sharpton
|3
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Apr 24
|Mike Good
|12
|Rodeo farts smell so good!
|Apr 22
|Moo Farts
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Apr 20
|connieb
|292
|Runoff victor to be publicly sworn in as family... (Sep '06)
|Apr 18
|Victim
|112
|Melrose ave home
|Apr 18
|tessa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC