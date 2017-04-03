A Fort Worth council member says best friends were a coloreda
The Fort Worth City Council member representing the Lake Como community had to explain why he told a campaign forum in that African-American neighborhood on Monday that two childhood best friends in the 1950s were "colored." "It was the old man in me," Zimmerman said Tuesday in a Star-Telegram Editorial Board interview about the District 3 campaign against challenger Brian Byrd.
