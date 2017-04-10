911 caller: Friend fatally shot himse...

911 caller: Friend fatally shot himself while demonstrating safety on gun

A male died Monday in south Fort Worth after reportedly shooting himself in the head while showing a friend how the safety on his gun worked. Officers were dispatched about 5 p.m. to a home in the 4800 block of Madyson Ridge Drive, according to a police report.

