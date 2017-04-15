1-year-old Burleson boy dies after be...

1-year-old Burleson boy dies after being left in car for hours, police say

A 1-year-old Burleson boy died after being left in a car Friday for what may have been five hours, police said. Police responded to a report of an unresponsive child in the 500 block of Southeast Gardens Boulevard about 7 p.m., the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported.

