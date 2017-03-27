Young brothers electrocuted by downed power lines
FORT WORTH, Texas - Two young brothers were electrocuted Wednesday by power lines downed by strong winds that swept across parts of Texas, according to multiple reports. The boys, identified as Isaiah Lopez, 11, and Alex Lopez, 12, were with a third child before 6 p.m. when they encountered the power lines in a heavily wooded area near Fort Worth's Oakland Lake Park, KXAN and WFAA reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|22 hr
|John Wiley Price
|1
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Mar 26
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|Mar 23
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Mar 22
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC