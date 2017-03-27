Young brothers electrocuted by downed...

Young brothers electrocuted by downed power lines

13 hrs ago Read more: WPXI

FORT WORTH, Texas - Two young brothers were electrocuted Wednesday by power lines downed by strong winds that swept across parts of Texas, according to multiple reports. The boys, identified as Isaiah Lopez, 11, and Alex Lopez, 12, were with a third child before 6 p.m. when they encountered the power lines in a heavily wooded area near Fort Worth's Oakland Lake Park, KXAN and WFAA reported .

