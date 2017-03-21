Widow of fallen firefighter touched by honor, but sad a because hea s not herea
Sheila Turner touches her husband's name after it was added to the Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial on Tuesday. On Tuesday, Turner became the city's first black firefighter to have his name engraved on the Fort Worth Police and Firefighters Memorial wall.
