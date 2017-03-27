Why the term a Taco Tuesdaya is forbidden for Texas taco joints
Not according to the official record of the United States Patent and Trademark Office, at least. While Texans from El Paso to Texarakana may sit down with family and friends at any number of taco dispensaries on the day that falls between Monday and Wednesday and eat their fill, the strictures of the national taco promotion trademark machine are firm on what terms may be used in driving Tuesday taco traffic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man questioned in Fort Worth home invasion is s...
|22 hr
|John Wiley Price
|1
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Mar 26
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Mar 26
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|Mar 23
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Mar 22
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC