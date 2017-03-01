Wendy Davis will speak at SMUa s womena s symposium

Davis, a Democrat and the party's 2014 gubernatorial candidate, will speak at the daylong student-planned gathering at SMU's Hughes-Trigg Student Center that this year has the theme, "My Body, Not Their Politics." "We invited Wendy Davis to be our keynote speaker because she was a major advocate for women during her time in the Texas Senate and during her gubernatorial campaign," said Aurora Havens , the symposium co-chair.

