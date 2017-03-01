Two top Fort Worth police chiefs temp...

Two top Fort Worth police chiefs temporarily relieved of command

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

Two high-ranking police administrators have been temporarily relieved of their command as part of the investigation into the leaked body camera video and personnel record of a Fort Worth officer at the center of a controversial arrest, a source inside the police department confirmed Friday. Pete Schulte, the attorney for Assistant Police Chief Abdul Pridgen, one of the officers who has been placed on detached duty, described the investigation as "a vicious and unwarranted" attack on his client.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ... 2 hr Jim 1
Dollar General 13 hr Booty liqr 1
Cory Anderson 15 hr Heather 1
Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13) Thu eve 21
2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery Feb 28 Tony Ducks Corallo 3
News Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o... Feb 26 DR James 5
Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all! Feb 25 CoachJeffTFW 1
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,460 • Total comments across all topics: 279,306,123

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC