Two top Fort Worth police chiefs temporarily relieved of command
Two high-ranking police administrators have been temporarily relieved of their command as part of the investigation into the leaked body camera video and personnel record of a Fort Worth officer at the center of a controversial arrest, a source inside the police department confirmed Friday. Pete Schulte, the attorney for Assistant Police Chief Abdul Pridgen, one of the officers who has been placed on detached duty, described the investigation as "a vicious and unwarranted" attack on his client.
