The Live Oak, one of Fort Wortha s best music venues, to close soon
One of Fort Worth's prime live-music venues, The Live Oak Music Hall & Lounge in the burgeoning near Southside, is shutting down at the end of April after nearly five years. Citing spiraling rent hikes, entertainment director Brooks Kendall Jr. said it's becoming increasingly difficult to operate.
