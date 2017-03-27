The instigator: Fort Worth's 'Frank ArtSmarter' says we need to talk about art and community

Talk to Fort Worth-based artist Christopher Blay for any length of time about his art and you'll hear him switch from first to third-person at least once. Frank ArtSmarter, Blay's artistic alter-ego, has been critiquing the art world from the inside for over a decade; hosting the once annual Thrift Art Gallery Show & Auction in Fort Worth, filming pranks such as the time ArtSmarter attempted to sell "art" to the Kimbell on behalf of "ChrisBee's Art Auction House," and much more.

