The instigator: Fort Worth's 'Frank ArtSmarter' says we need to talk about art and community
Talk to Fort Worth-based artist Christopher Blay for any length of time about his art and you'll hear him switch from first to third-person at least once. Frank ArtSmarter, Blay's artistic alter-ego, has been critiquing the art world from the inside for over a decade; hosting the once annual Thrift Art Gallery Show & Auction in Fort Worth, filming pranks such as the time ArtSmarter attempted to sell "art" to the Kimbell on behalf of "ChrisBee's Art Auction House," and much more.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Haltom City is seeing the high cost of pinching... (Jul '07)
|Sun
|Non of your busin...
|4
|Charles Taze Russell - 33rd Degree Freemason fo... (May '12)
|Sun
|KillahBanshee
|7
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|Steph
|30
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|Mar 23
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Mar 22
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Mar 19
|Magdiel
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC