That little Fort Worth military museum is closing its doors

Just a few years ago, more than 3,000 visitors in a year viewed artifacts and displays at the Military Museum of Fort Worth, nestled in a residential neighborhood on the city's west side. The drop in attendance and lack of funding are the reasons the small, eight-year-old museum at 712 Dorothy Lane - with more than 15,000 displays and artifacts - is closing its doors March 11. "We really don't know why people stopped coming," said executive director Tyler Alberts Thursday in a telephone interview.

