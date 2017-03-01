Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out on appeal
This undated photo provided by Tarrant County, Texas office shows Rosa Maria Ortega. A lawyer for Ortega, sentenced to eight years in prison for voter fraud in Texas, says she's been released as her appeal is pending.
