Texas school board can start meetings with prayer: U.S. appeals court
A federal appeals court on Monday said a Texas school board may open its meetings with student-led prayers without violating the U.S. Constitution. In a 3-0 decision, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected an appeal by the American Humanist Association, which said the practice by the Birdville Independent School District violated the First Amendment's Establishment Clause.
