Texas mansion goes on the market for $8million

It was built over a three year period starting in 1910 by a banker called Earl Baldridge, and has landmark status One of the house's selling points is a secret basement vault with a steel door originally used to store gold bars A 107 year old mansion in Fort Worth, Texas, has been put on the market and is expected to sell for upwards of $8million. The Baldridge House was built over a three-year-period starting in 1910 by a banker called Earl Baldridge, who hired architecture firm Sanguinet & Staats to build a three-story limestone mansion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.