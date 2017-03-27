Texas lawmakers consider controversial plan for gun owners to carry guns without permits
Texas lawmakers Tuesday took up the issue of Constitutional Carry, which would let Texans carry their guns openly or concealed without a license. State Rep. Phil King, R-Weatherford, chairs the House Homeland Security and Public Safety that took testimony on the constitutional carry bill Tuesday.
