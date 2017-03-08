Texas is No. 1 again a " in hate group recruiting on college campus
Other fliers slam diversity and nondiscrimination policies in general as "cultural Marxism" - an oblique term often used to defend inequality - and attack the U.S. government as "corrupt and bought-out politicians" planning "to replace white Americans." The national Anti-Defamation League reported Monday on 107 incidents of racists recruiting on campus this school year, not counting the TCU fliers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas woman who got prison for voter fraud out ...
|Mar 4
|Jim
|1
|Dollar General
|Mar 3
|Booty liqr
|1
|Cory Anderson
|Mar 3
|Heather
|1
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Mar 2
|eve
|21
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 28
|Tony Ducks Corallo
|3
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|Feb 25
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC