Texas is No. 1 again a " in hate group recruiting on college campus

Other fliers slam diversity and nondiscrimination policies in general as "cultural Marxism" - an oblique term often used to defend inequality - and attack the U.S. government as "corrupt and bought-out politicians" planning "to replace white Americans." The national Anti-Defamation League reported Monday on 107 incidents of racists recruiting on campus this school year, not counting the TCU fliers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.