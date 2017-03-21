Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his release from jail
Ethan Couch is led by sheriff deputies after a juvenile court for a hearing Friday, Feb. 19, 2016, in Fort Worth, Texas. A Texas judge ruled Couch, who used an "affluenza" defense in a fatal drunken-driving 2. Mexican authorities detained Ethan Couch and his mother in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, on Dec. 28 after tracing a call Tonya Couch made to a Domino's Pizza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|12 hr
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Sun
|Magdiel
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
|G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off
|Mar 14
|Union Member
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 14
|Anonymous
|29
|accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11)
|Mar 14
|Who Are You
|53
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC