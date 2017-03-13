TCU-Iowa NIT game moved to 4pm on ESPN 2
Right after TCU's victory over Fresno State on Wednesday, it was announced that their next game would be on Sunday evening, at 6:30pm, on ESPNU. That has now been changed to 4pm on ESPN 2, as the Frogs match up with Iowa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Frogs O' War.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|LEEHAA
|288
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Tue
|Lisa Carol
|1
|G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off
|Mar 14
|Union Member
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 14
|Anonymous
|29
|accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11)
|Mar 14
|Who Are You
|53
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|Mar 10
|music lover
|1
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Mar 10
|Benny Martinez
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC