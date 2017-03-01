Tarrant leaders make their case to Texas lawmakers

Tarrant leaders make their case to Te...

Tarrant County District Clerk Tom Wilder is worried about sealed court records - including those detailing thousands of local adoptions - that aren't being kept private. He was among around 200 government officials and business leaders from Tarrant County who headed to the Texas Capitol this week in hopes of getting lawmakers to look out for them on a variety of concerns.

