Tarrant leaders make their case to Texas lawmakers
Tarrant County District Clerk Tom Wilder is worried about sealed court records - including those detailing thousands of local adoptions - that aren't being kept private. He was among around 200 government officials and business leaders from Tarrant County who headed to the Texas Capitol this week in hopes of getting lawmakers to look out for them on a variety of concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|Thu
|eve
|21
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Feb 28
|Tony Ducks Corallo
|3
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|Feb 25
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC