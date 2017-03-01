Tarrant County woman who cast ballot after release from prison charged with illegal voting
A 41-year-old Tarrant County woman on supervised release from prison was indicted on a charge of voting illegally, but says she was never told she couldn't cast her ballot, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Crystal Mason, of Rendon, is accused of voting in the 2016 presidential election despite being on supervised release for a conviction of conspiracy to defraud the government.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Bonfire Capital Group LLC (Aug '13)
|1 hr
|eve
|21
|2 Black Males Wanted In Quik Sak Robbery
|Tue
|Tony Ducks Corallo
|3
|Kennedale residents still simmering over year-o...
|Feb 26
|DR James
|5
|Get rid of the "diet" confusion once and for all!
|Feb 25
|CoachJeffTFW
|1
|Review: Folse Land Services LLC (Apr '15)
|Feb 21
|Larry
|3
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Feb 20
|Dallasvictim
|28
|The Memories of Police officer Henry Paul Mailloux (Oct '08)
|Feb 19
|Dez
|25
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC