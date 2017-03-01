Tarrant County woman who cast ballot ...

Tarrant County woman who cast ballot after release from prison charged with illegal voting

Read more: Dallas Morning News

A 41-year-old Tarrant County woman on supervised release from prison was indicted on a charge of voting illegally, but says she was never told she couldn't cast her ballot, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. Crystal Mason, of Rendon, is accused of voting in the 2016 presidential election despite being on supervised release for a conviction of conspiracy to defraud the government.

