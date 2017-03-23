Tarrant County Elections Office: Help wanted
Election workers are at the polls on Election Day, May 6, and during early voting, April 24-May 2, to make sure there are no voting problems. Eligible workers are those who are registered to vote in Tarrant County and fluent in English and Vietnamese or Spanish.
