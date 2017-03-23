Tarrant area homelessness numbers rem...

Tarrant area homelessness numbers remain flat for another year

The homeless population in Tarrant and Parker counties dropped slightly in January compared with a year ago, according to a report being released Thursday. While Arlington and Northeast Tarrant County saw significant drops in numbers, Fort Worth saw a 7.3 percent increase, according to a count of the homeless population on Jan. 26, an annual task conducted by the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition.

