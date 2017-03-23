Tarrant area homelessness numbers remain flat for another year
The homeless population in Tarrant and Parker counties dropped slightly in January compared with a year ago, according to a report being released Thursday. While Arlington and Northeast Tarrant County saw significant drops in numbers, Fort Worth saw a 7.3 percent increase, according to a count of the homeless population on Jan. 26, an annual task conducted by the Tarrant County Homeless Coalition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kids Obstacle Challenge is Making a Muddy Splas...
|9 hr
|KidsObstacleChall...
|1
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|Wed
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Mar 21
|NewPhartss
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
|G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off
|Mar 14
|Union Member
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 14
|Anonymous
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC