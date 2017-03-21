Tacos offered for sex with young girl - man arrested in online sting
For two tacos and a coke, Jose Garcia believed he was going to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, police said. Garcia was one of nine North Texas men taken into custody last week during spring break in an online sting conducted by Fort Worth police and investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety's Hurst office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|15 hr
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Sun
|Magdiel
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
|G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off
|Mar 14
|Union Member
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 14
|Anonymous
|29
|accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11)
|Mar 14
|Who Are You
|53
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC