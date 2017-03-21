Tacos offered for sex with young girl...

Tacos offered for sex with young girl - man arrested in online sting

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Star-Telegram.com

For two tacos and a coke, Jose Garcia believed he was going to have sex with a 13-year-old girl, police said. Garcia was one of nine North Texas men taken into custody last week during spring break in an online sting conducted by Fort Worth police and investigators with the Texas Department of Public Safety's Hurst office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star-Telegram.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Worth Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O... 15 hr NewPhartss 1
Retrofest Sun Magdiel 1
Poll what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10) Mar 15 LEEHAA 288
Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC Mar 14 Lisa Carol 1
G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off Mar 14 Union Member 1
gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16) Mar 14 Anonymous 29
accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11) Mar 14 Who Are You 53
See all Fort Worth Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Worth Forum Now

Fort Worth Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Worth Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iraq
 

Fort Worth, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,257 • Total comments across all topics: 279,716,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC