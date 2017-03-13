Sweet Taco Surprise: Fort Worth Fav Salsa Limon Opens Flor De Mayo in Downtown Dallas Today
Salsa Limon , the cult favorite Fort Worth taqueria, is opening Flor De Mayo - a breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night spot with cocktails - today in the Mayflower Building on Akard in downtown Dallas. Salsa Limon started as a food truck, but once their brick-and-mortar opened in Fort Worth, it became a hit with Cowtown crowds and led to four other locations and a fleet of trucks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Wed
|LEEHAA
|288
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Tue
|Lisa Carol
|1
|G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off
|Mar 14
|Union Member
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 14
|fightforlife11
|29
|accused child sex offender moves to Ft Worth (Mar '11)
|Mar 14
|Who Are You
|53
|Burglary suspect catches some zzza s in Weather...
|Mar 10
|music lover
|1
|Paschal High School 80's LGBT Reunion
|Mar 10
|Benny Martinez
|11
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC