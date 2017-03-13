Sweet Taco Surprise: Fort Worth Fav Salsa Limon Opens Flor De Mayo in Downtown Dallas Today

Salsa Limon , the cult favorite Fort Worth taqueria, is opening Flor De Mayo - a breakfast, lunch, dinner and late-night spot with cocktails - today in the Mayflower Building on Akard in downtown Dallas. Salsa Limon started as a food truck, but once their brick-and-mortar opened in Fort Worth, it became a hit with Cowtown crowds and led to four other locations and a fleet of trucks.

