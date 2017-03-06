Search continues for missing boater

Read more: Star-Telegram.com

A search effort by rescue personnel is underway on Denton Creek in Marshall Creek Park in Frisco for the missing father of a 2-year-old boy found wandering the creek bank early Tuesday morning. DFW Airport was named the best large airport in North America for customer service in 2016.

