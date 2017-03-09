Robber at large after beating homeles...

Robber at large after beating homeless man to death, Fort Worth police say

18 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A robber is at large after beating a homeless man, who died from his injuries Monday, Fort Worth police said. After the assault Sunday, the victim, later identified as 50-year-old Allen Plexco, was taken to a hospital, where he died the next day, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner.

