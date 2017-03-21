Review: 'You Say to Brick' by Wendy L...

Review: 'You Say to Brick' by Wendy Lesser

For a man who said "the wall does not want an opening," architect Louis Kahn left an astonishing body of work that includes some of the world's most memorable walls, pierced by incredible openings. Whether at his sublime Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, with its famed indirect natural lighting scheme, or his giant, mysterious Assembly Hall in Bangladesh, Kahn was an artist who knew how to fenestrate.

