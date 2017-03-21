Review: 'You Say to Brick' by Wendy Lesser
For a man who said "the wall does not want an opening," architect Louis Kahn left an astonishing body of work that includes some of the world's most memorable walls, pierced by incredible openings. Whether at his sublime Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, Texas, with its famed indirect natural lighting scheme, or his giant, mysterious Assembly Hall in Bangladesh, Kahn was an artist who knew how to fenestrate.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Add your comments below
Fort Worth Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas 'affluenza' teen's lawyers seek his relea...
|10 hr
|JAMESEY
|1
|New satellite helps track wildfires in Texas, O...
|Tue
|NewPhartss
|1
|Retrofest
|Mar 19
|Magdiel
|1
|what happened to all the original labare dancer... (Jun '10)
|Mar 15
|LEEHAA
|288
|Review: Bob Leonard Law Group, PLLC
|Mar 14
|Lisa Carol
|1
|G.E.Forth Worth Locomotive plant lays off
|Mar 14
|Union Member
|1
|gang stalking in dfw (Feb '16)
|Mar 14
|Anonymous
|29
Find what you want!
Search Fort Worth Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC