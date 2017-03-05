Rescue helicopter crashes in central Japan; at least 3 dead
A rescue helicopter carrying nine people crashed in snow-covered mountains in central Japan during a training flight Sunday, leaving at least three people dead and four missing. Nagano prefectural police said three men pulled from the crash site were airlifted to nearby hospitals but pronounced dead, and two others found later were unconscious.
