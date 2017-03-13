Recovery continues a year after detrimental Fort Worth hail storm Read Story Kevin Reece
St. Patrick's Day 2016 was a $600 million day of hail damage in Tarrant County. And one year later, while most of the damage has been repaired, insurance headaches and unfinished settlements remain.
