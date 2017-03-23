Rain could dampen Friday morning commute for Dallas-Fort Worth
Storms are could roll into Dallas-Fort Worth just in time for the Friday morning commute, but severe weather is expected to stay away. After midnight, storms that formed in West Texas will move east but are expected to weaken before reaching Dallas-Fort Worth, said meteorologist Steve Fano with the National Weather Service.
