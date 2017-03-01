Rain chances likely in Fort Worth Saturday evening
Mostly cloudy with a high of 64 during the day, rain is expected to move into the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex between 5 and 6 p.m., said Juan Hernandez, National Weather Service meteorologist. Isolated thunderstorms are possible but most areas will experience light showers, Hernandez said.
