Radio Shack closing 552 stores, including 2 in Alabama: Complete list of store closures
Struggling retailer Radio Shack is closing 552 stores as it navigates its way through its second bankruptcy in two years. The chain is closing 36 percent of its locations; the fate of the remaining 1,000 stores remains up in the air.
