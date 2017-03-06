Proposed hotel near Kimbell likely to be smaller, still get city incentives
The developer of a planned hotel along Camp Bowie Boulevard that raised concerns from Kimbell Art Museum officials will need to reduce the size of the project by 42 rooms to receive an economic incentive from the city. In addition, the Fort Worth City Council agreed Tuesday to delete from the proposed incentive that the hotel be 12 stories.
